Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $33.75

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

