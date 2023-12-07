Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,546.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.25 ($19.53).
ANTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.00) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
