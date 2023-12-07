Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,546.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.25 ($19.53).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.00) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.2 %

Antofagasta Company Profile

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,434.50 ($18.12) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.76. The company has a market capitalization of £14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.