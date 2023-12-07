AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of APPF opened at $189.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $180.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

