ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.47. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $10,561,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

