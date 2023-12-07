Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $54.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arcellx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

ACLX opened at $55.57 on Friday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.03.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

