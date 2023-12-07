Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $54.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
ACLX opened at $55.57 on Friday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.03.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
