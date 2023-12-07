Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.34. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

