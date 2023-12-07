Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Asana

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 474,847 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $9,511,185.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 474,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $9,511,185.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,038,109.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,368,613 shares of company stock worth $60,879,233 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Asana by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Down 16.6 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

(Get Free Report

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.