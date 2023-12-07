Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Asana updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 474,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,511,185.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,837,649 shares in the company, valued at $858,038,109.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,368,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,879,233 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asana by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Asana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

