Ashtead Group plc (AHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 4,841 ($61.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,621.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,386 ($55.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,865.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($65.35), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,802,955.67). 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.42) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.77) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 5,800 ($73.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($79.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,675 ($59.05).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHT

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.