Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.67. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

