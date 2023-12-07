AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
