AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 0.60. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

