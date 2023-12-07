Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Shopify (TSE:SHO) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion.
