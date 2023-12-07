Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atour Lifestyle to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atour Lifestyle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atour Lifestyle Competitors 429 2322 3221 71 2.49

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 81.35%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 243.81%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $3.79 billion $14.22 million 38.64 Atour Lifestyle Competitors $3.32 billion $155.28 million 47.66

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Atour Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 29.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atour Lifestyle lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% Atour Lifestyle Competitors 0.00% -251.17% 2.20%

Summary

Atour Lifestyle rivals beat Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

