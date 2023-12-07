Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORAAF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.
About Aura Minerals
