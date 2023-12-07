Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORAAF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

