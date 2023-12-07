Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 710 ($8.97) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

