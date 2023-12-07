Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Plans Special Dividend of $10.00

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $189.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.10. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $21.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAR

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.