Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

