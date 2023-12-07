Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,607 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $43,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 323.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

V.F. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

