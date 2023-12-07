Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

