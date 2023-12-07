Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,356,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,534,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,138,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 384,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

