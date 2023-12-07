Barclays Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $55.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

GitLab stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.34.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GitLab by 280.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 37.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $7,558,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 61.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

