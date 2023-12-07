Barclays Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $20.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCG. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 127,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.