Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $20.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

