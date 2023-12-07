Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.00.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $310.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average is $358.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

