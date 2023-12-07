BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCAB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.69. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BioAtla by 144.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

