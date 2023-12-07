BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Qualys worth $612,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 116.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,817 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.24. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

