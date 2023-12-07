BlackRock Inc. Sells 359,734 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,388,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 359,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of NOV worth $599,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.