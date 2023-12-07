BlackRock Inc. Sells 702,424 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,479,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Medpace worth $595,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $278.36 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $287.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

