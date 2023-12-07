BlackRock Inc. Sells 86,882 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,994,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,882 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $575,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.67.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

