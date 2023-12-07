BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HG opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hamilton Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

