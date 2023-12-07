BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NVEI opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

