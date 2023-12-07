BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $712.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.66. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,396,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 37.8% during the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 949,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

