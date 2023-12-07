BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.27.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $3.96 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

