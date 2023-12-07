BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. BOX updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.43 EPS.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.