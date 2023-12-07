BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. BOX updated its Q4 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.43 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98.

Get BOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.