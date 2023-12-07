Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCLI

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.14. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.