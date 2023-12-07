Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $107.40

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors cut Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get Belden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.