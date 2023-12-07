Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $49.43

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

