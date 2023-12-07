Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Target Price at $20.45

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $45,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,528.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,528.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,127 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,318. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.65. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

