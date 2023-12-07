Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $53.75

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.
PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,918,000 after buying an additional 857,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $24,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
