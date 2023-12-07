Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$17.10

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$17.54 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.729021 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. Also, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.