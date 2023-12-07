Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $9.18

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

