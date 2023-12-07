Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $101.91

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

GDDY opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,988.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $260,781.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,988.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,589 shares of company stock worth $12,836,173. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

