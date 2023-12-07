Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Target Price at $74.62

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.62.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $67.43.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

