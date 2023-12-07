Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $154.44

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.