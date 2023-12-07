Brokerages Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $30.13

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get PPL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.