Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$27.29

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.94. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

