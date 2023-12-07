Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $90.07

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.