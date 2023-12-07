Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Price Target at $14.80

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

