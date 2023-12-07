Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEP. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $25.87 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.