Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Raised to $16.50

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

